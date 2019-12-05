Bokashi Composting Workshop at JACCC

Hiro’s Bokashi Club will hold a composting workshop with Amy Honjyo on Friday, Dec. 6, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Learn the Okinawan tradition of bokashi composting. This workshop makes composting easy — and less smelly — for your home, garden, balcony, or business. This anaerobic process uses a special additive to ferment kitchen waste — including meat and dairy — into a healthy soil and nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants.

This method uses a mix of microorganisms that combat food-rotting bacteria (and rotting odors), increase the speed of decomposition and enhancing plant growth.

General admission is $5, which includes a bag of bokashi to take home, a furoshiki and a sampling of vegan donuts.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite. For more information on the workshops, which are held bimonthly at JACCC and Zenshuji, visit: http://sustainablelittletokyo.org/projects/bokashi