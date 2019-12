Holiday activities in Little Tokyo on Saturday included Christmas caroling in English and Japanese at various locations on First and Second streets, including Japanese Village Plaza, and Skid Row-Kyo’s annual collection of blankets for the homeless (pictured: volunteers Martha Nishinaka, Cathy Fujimoto and Wesley Nishinaka). The new and second-hand blankets are to be distributed on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

