Dance of the Snowflakes

The South Bay ballet troupe presented their 2019 edition of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” this past weekend at the Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College Center for the Performing Arts.

Above: Main snowflake Ruby Rachman leads the cast in their dance sequence.

Below: Young Clara (Mari Kinouchi) and other party-goers stand in amazement as Herr Drosselmeyer (Jerry Kokich) displays the fairy doll played by Annika Ebbah.

Right: The pastry chef (Reina Hirai) serves up cookies to the young party-goers in the cast.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo