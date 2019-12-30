Donald Tamaki Receives Foreign Minister’s Commendation

SAN FRANCISCO — On Nov. 26, Consul General Tomochika Uyama hosted a conferment ceremony and reception at his residence for Donald K. Tamaki, recipient of the Foreign Minister’s Commendation.

Tamaki, of the law firm Minami Tamaki LLP, has made tremendous contributions to improving the status of Japanese Americans, including as a member of the legal team that reopened and overturned Fred Korematsu’s criminal conviction in the landmark Supreme Court case of Korematsu v. the United States.

As president of the Board of Directors for the San Francisco Japantown Foundation since its founding in 2006, Tamaki has been dedicated to preserving and promoting Japanese culture in the U.S.

Speakers included Sandy Mori, president of the Japantown Task Force Board of Directors; Karen Korematsu, founder and executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute; retired KPIX and KRON news anchor Wendy Tokuda. Korematsu thanked Tamaki for all he has done on her late father’s behalf.

Guests included skating legend Kristi Yamaguchi, a longtime client of Tamaki’s firm.