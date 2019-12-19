‘Dragon Girl’ at Giant Robot 2

Giant Robot presents “Dragon Girl” through Jan. 8 at GR2 Gallery, 2062 Sawtelle Blvd. in West Los Angeles. Opening reception: Saturday, Dec. 21, from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Join Giant Robot for an appearance of famed manga artist Katsuya “terra” Terada as he duels his pen, ink, and history for an exhibition that melds his worlds of art and manga. Often referred to as a legend, Terada is an illustrator who straddles the lines between being a manga artist, fine artist, and digital artist.

Gallery hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 12 to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 12 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m. Info: (424) 2GOROBO (246-7626), http://gr2.net/