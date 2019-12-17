‘Farewell,’ ‘Parasite’ Among Golden Globe Nominees

The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards were announced on Dec. 9.

Among them was Awkwafina, who was nominated in the Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy category for “The Farewell.” The rapper and actress, whose other credits include “Ocean’s Eight,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Jumanji: The Next Level,” plays a Chinese American who visits her grandmother in China but is ordered by her family not to reveal that the grandmother is terminally ill.

Also nominated in the category are Emma Thompson for “Late Night,” Beanie Feldstein for “Booksmart,” Ana de Armas for “Knives Out,” and Cate Blanchett for “Where’d You Go Bernadette?”

“The Farewell” was also nominated for Best Foreign-Language Film because much of the dialogue is in Mandarin. Other nominees in the category are “Parasite” (South Korea), “Les Miserables” (France), “Pain and Glory” (Spain), and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France).

Bong Joon Ho was nominated for Best Director-Motion Picture for “Parasite,” along with Sam Mendes for “1917,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” and Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Bong and Jin Won Han were nominated for Best Screenplay-Motion Picture, along with Tarantino, Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story,” Anthony McCarten for “The Two Popes,” and Steve Zaillian for “The Irishman.”

“Killing Eve,” which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, was nominated for Best Television Series-Drama along with “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “The Morning Show,” and “Succession.” Comer was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show,” Olivia Colman for “The Crown,” and Nicole Kidman for “Big Little Lies.”