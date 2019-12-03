Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Gundam franchise when “Char’s Counterattack” returns to selected theaters on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

Amuro and Char, two mobile suit (robotic weapons) pilots who fought together against Titans after the Zeon’s independency war, must face each other in a fateful duel where the Neo Zeon, led by Char, attempts to drop a gigantic meteor and its nuclear weapons to Earth in order to cause nuclear winter to wipe out the Earth inhabitants.

Gundam fans won’t want to miss out on this exclusive one-night-only event, featuring a special interview with franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino and a commemorative poster (limited quantities; first-come, first-served).

In Japanese with English subtitles. For theater locations, reservations and information on other upcoming anime screenings, visit www.fathomevents.com.