Helping Shuri Castle Through Music

Okinawa Americana, the Okinawa-based duo of Merry Gushi and David Ralston, did a series of benefit concerts for the restoration of Shuri Castle, which was destroyed by fire in October. The pair performed their own brand of music in Japanese and English, which combines American blues, Okinawan folk music, and other influences, on Nov. 20 at Habuya Okinawa Dining in Tustin, Nov. 22 at Spirit Lutheran Church in Torrance, and Nov. 23 at Bob’s Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Gardena (pictured). (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

