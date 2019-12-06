Hiroshima Returns to The Rose in Pasadena for Holiday Special

Fresh off their fall tour that spanned from Honolulu to Virginia, including sellout stops in Akron, Oakland and San Jose, jazz fusion pioneers Hiroshima have kicked off their 40th-anniversary tour with renewed vitality.

Their single “GrooveLatino” from their soon-to-be released new project, “20/20,” is already in the Billboard Top 10, adding to the excitement of their year-end holiday show.

The band will be return to The Rose in Pasadena on Saturday, Dec. 14, for their “Spirit of the Season” show, featuring some classics, a taste of new music and holiday tunes, Hiroshima style – “Winter Wonderland,” “Thousand Cranes,” a rous­ing “Rudolph,” and an emotional “Silent Night.” Doors open at 6 p.m.

Hiroshima will be joined by guest vocalist Terry Steele and harmonica and rhythm specialist Tex Nakamura of the legendary band War.

The Rose is located at 245 E. Green St. in Pasadena. Call (888) 645-5006 for tickets and use discount code “CHUNG” to waive service charges.