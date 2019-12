A free holiday show will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St., Pacoima.

Sponsored by San Fernando Valley JACL, the event will feature holiday songs sung by Grateful Crane Ensemble, free goodie bags for kids, free photos with Santa, and bento ($10).

To reserve tickets, call (818) 899-7916 or email [email protected]