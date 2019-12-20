JCCsj’s Annual Bonenkai

SAN JOSE — Join the Japantown Community Congress of San Jose (JCCsj) to celebrate the end of the year at the annual Bonenkai on Friday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown.

The Bonenkai is a way to thank the community, elected officials, and local organizations for their support of the JCCsj throughout the year. Light refreshments, great conversation, and good times will be had by all.

The event is free, but consider supporting JCCsj. Donations of cash or checks will be accepted during the event and you can donate at: https://www.paypal.me/jccsj

Your donation keeps the community informed and engaged through townhalls, ready for emergencies through Japantown Prepared, and provides a pathway for the next generation of community leaders through the NCI program in San Jose.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/JCCsj/