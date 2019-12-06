‘Jimami Tofu’ Screening at Japan Foundation L.A.

“Jimami Tofu” (2017, 121 minutes), directed by Jason Chan and Christian Lee, will be screened on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

A Chinese Singaporean chef (Chan), formerly working in Tokyo, finds himself in Okinawa begging a disgruntled old chef to teach him traditional Okinawan food. A top Japanese food critic (Mari Yamamoto) finds herself in Singapore on an eye-opening discovery of Southeast Asian cuisine.

In reality, both are looking for each other after an emotional breakup years ago when she left him without a trace. Emotionally crippled by their breakup, he searches her hometown for her but discovers instead the art of traditional Okinawan food. Through it he learns the incredible balance of two cultures: Chinese and Japanese – the warmth of Chinese-style cooking with the precision, delicacy and visual artistry of Japanese cuisine — a balance they never had in their relationship.

When she suddenly appears in Okinawa looking to find closure, he cooks and serves her their final meal. Through it she discovers what she had been yearning for all these years – the beauty of both cultures balanced to perfection — and realizes he has found the key to being together again.

Okinawan specialty food will be served after the screening. Donations for the rebuilding of fire-ravaged Shuri Castle will be accepted.

Free; reservation not required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.