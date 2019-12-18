Kabuki Theatre Appreciation Class at JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — A Japanese kabuki theatre appreciation class will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Co-hosted by JCCCNC and JET Alumni Association of Northern California.

Interested in kabuki? Join JET alumni and friends for a fun class and learn why millions have come to love the drama, spectacle, and beauty of this powerful theatre tradition. The class is free and open to the public. No preparation needed. Feel free to bring snacks. All ages welcome.

What is kabuki? Click here for a good introduction: https://www.kabukiweb.net/about/kabuki/

Or watch this short intro video: https://www.kabukiweb.net/news/2019/12/introductory_video_kabuki.html

For more information, visit: http://www.jetaanc.org/kabuki