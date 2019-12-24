Lisa Aihara to Speak at Terasaki Nibei Foundation

Illustrator, lettering artist and graphic designer Lisa Aihara will give a presentation on “Fiber and Dye” on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Combining her love of art and storytelling, Aihara’s work spans greeting cards with silly jokes, custom wedding suites that are unique to the couple’s love sstory, thoughtful apparel design, and more.

Her Fiber & Dye business focuses on greeting card and stationery creations, while Flutter and Spark works with entrepreneurs to create brand looks for everything from a logo to a website color scheme. Aihara created a pin set for the Little Tokyo Community Council.

The foundation’s networking meeting series includes an optional dinner at 6 p.m. ($10), followed by a free lecture. Reserve dinner by Jan. 3. For more information, contact coordinator Naoko Okada at (310) 479-6101, ext. 134, or [email protected], or visit www.nibei.org.