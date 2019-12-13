Marching Down the Lane

The holiday season is officially in full swing, after the Hollywood Christmas parade made its annual trek before thousands of spectators on Dec. 1.

Among the stars, sights and attractions was the Nebuta float and marching unit, inspired by the popular Nebuta Festival of Aomori Prefecture, one of the largest and most famous festivals in all of Japan, dating back hundreds of years.

The Nebuta appears regularly in Little Tokyo’s Nisei Week Parade.

The 88th edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, originally known as the Santa Claus Lane Parade, will air Dec. 18 on Channel 5.

Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo