Mariko Yamada Endorses Sanders for President

DAVIS — Former Assemblymember Mariko Yamada (D-Davis) on Dec. 21 announced her support for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for president.

“On this longest night of the year, there’s no doubt in my mind who has the guts to lead us out of the darkness,” Yamada said. “Stood with him in 2016; sticking with him now.

“Consistent, persistent, insistent. This is Bernie Sanders. For decades, he has been an unwavering force for progressive values — my values. Now is not the time for half-measures on health care, the environment, economic justice, or our moral global leadership.

“I am proud to support Bernie Sanders because he has the courage to stand for all these.”

Yamada was elected to the Assembly in 2008 and served until 2014. She unsuccessfully ran for State Senate in 2016.

Born in Denver to parents who were incarcerated during World War II, she received her MSW from USC, worked for the U.S. Census Bureau and the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Commerce, and served on the Yolo County Board of Supervisors.

Yamada and her husband, Janlee Wong, have two daughters: Meilee, who graduated from USC, and Midori, who graduated from UC San Diego.

Other Asian Pacific American elected officials endorsing Sanders include U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna of Santa Clara, Assemblymembers Kansen Chu and Ash Kalra of San Jose, New York Assemblymember Ron Kim, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar, Berkeley City Auditor Jenny Wong, and former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim.