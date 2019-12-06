‘Mountain Movers’ Book Event at CHSA

SAN FRANCISCO — A presentation on the new book “Mountain Movers: Women of the Third World Liberation Front Student Strikes” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum, 965 Clay St. in San Francisco Chinatown.

“Mountain Movers” shares the history of student movements at S.F. State, UC Berkeley, and UCLA during the 1960s and features oral histories of prior and current student activists. Come celebrate the publication of this important piece of collective knowledge with a panel focusing on the contributions of female activists of the Asian American movement.

Organized with SFSU’s Asian American Studies Chair Russell Jeung, the panel will include Laureen Chew, Penny Nakatsu, Betty Kano, and Vicci Wong.

Admission is $15 general, $10 for students and seniors, free for CHSA members.

For more information, call (415) 391-1188 or visit www.chsa.org.