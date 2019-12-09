Nanci Nishimura Appointed to Commission on Uniform State Laws

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 5 announced the appointment of Nanci Nishimura, 66, of San Mateo to the Commission on Uniform State Laws.

The 12-member commission was created in 1897 to represent California on the national Uniform Law Commission (ULC). The California commissioners ensure that the unique problems facing California are addressed and that the perspective of the state is heard on the issues considered by the ULC.

Nishimura has been a partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP since 2002. She was an associate at the Rossbacher Firm from 1990 to 2002; a legislative analyst for U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye on the Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs in 1988; a law clerk at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation in 1988 and at the U.S. International Trade Commission in 1987.

She was an associate at Barton Myers Associates from 1984 to 1986; a construction coordinator at Gruen Associates from 1980 to 1984; and a marketing consultant at Global Link International Business Liaison Inc. from 1979 to 1980.

Nishimura is a member of California Women Lawyers, Consumer Attorneys of California, San Mateo County Bar Association and the San Mateo Rotary Club; a commissioner at the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco; a trustee of the Asian Art Museum Foundation and of the California Science Center Foundation. She is a founding member and current co-chair of the Leaders Forum and a member of the California Commission on Judicial Performance.

She earned a Master of Arts degree in international relations from the University of Southern California and a Juris Doctor degree from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America. She also attended Waseda University in Tokyo.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nishimura is a Democrat.