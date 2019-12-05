National JACL Announces 2020 Scholarship Program

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) is kicking off its National Scholarship and Awards Program for the 2020 academic year.

The JACL annually offers approximately 30 college scholarships for students who are incoming college freshmen, undergraduates and graduates, and those specializing in law and the creative/performing arts. There are also student aid scholarships for those in need of financial assistance in this era of rising tuition costs.

Scholarship Program guidelines, instructions and applications can be found on the JACL website, www.jacl.org, by clicking “Youth” on the menu bar.

Freshman applications must be submitted directly by the applicant to his/her local JACL chapter, with a postmark no later than March 2, 2020. Freshman applicants may obtain the mailing address of his/her chapter by contacting Membership Assistant Tomiko Ismail at [email protected] or by calling the Membership Department at (415) 921-5225, ext. 26.

Chapters will then have one month to evaluate their freshman applications and forward only the most outstanding ones to the National JACL Freshman Scholarship Committee, c/o Seattle JACL, P.O. Box 18558, Seattle, WA 98118, no later than April 1, 2020.

Applications for the “other” scholarship categories (undergraduate, graduate, law, creative/performing arts, and student aid) are to be sent directly by the applicant to the National JACL Scholarship Committee, c/o JACL Midwest District Council, 10604 Killarney Dr., Union, KY 41091, with a postmark no later than April 1, 2020.

All those applying to the National JACL Scholarship Program must be a youth/student or individual member of the JACL; a couple/family membership does not meet this requirement. Applicants must be enrolled in school in fall 2020 in order to be eligible for a scholarship.

For more information on the National JACL Scholarship Program, contact Regional Director Patty Wada at [email protected] or National JACL Vice President for Planning & Development Matthew Farrells at [email protected]