Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 8, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Abigail Hing Wen’s debut novel “Loveboat, Taipei” is the story of four young lives colliding during the transformative time between adolescence and adulthood. The novel is out on Jan. 7 and has already received rave reviews.

There has been a rise in violence against older Asian Americans in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Paul Jhin is a prosecutor who tells us what the community can do to help combat these crimes.

Notes for Nourishment is a program that invites a musician to choose a nonprofit that helps those in need in their community. The artist donates his/her time and talent to perform a free concert where proceeds benefit the chosen organization. Eric Wang is a classical guitarist who just performed his first Notes for Nourishment concert. The local prodigy, who just won the prestigious National Young Arts Award, performs live in the “Asian Pacific America” studio.

