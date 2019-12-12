Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 15, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Asian Americans are largely underrepresented in census data. Learn what the U.S. Census Bureau is doing to get everyone counted in 2020 and why the community’s involvement is so important.

Toan Lam spent time as a TV news reporter and later founded a nonprofit organization. He continues his mission of inspiring people to follow their dreams with his new project: “The Toan Lam Show.”

Ashley Chu is a former beauty pageant queen and model turned author who has traveled to over 100 countries and documented her experiences through journals and photographs. Her self-published book “The 550,000 Miles” is a collection of those travel journals.

The incredible stage production showcasing 5,000 years of Chinese culture returns to the Bay Area. Shen Yun is showing now through Feb. 2 in San Jose, Berkeley and San Francisco.

