Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 22, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Fest is in its fifth year of presenting a variety of films created by APA filmmakers to Silicon Valley audiences.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra is the first Indian American to serve in the California Legislature. He tells us what led him there and shares his thoughts on the state of our country.

Note: This episode was taped at an earlier date but was pre-empted by breaking news.

A special edition of “Asian Pacific America” will air on Sunday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 5. Handa and June Kuramoto of the award-winning band Hiroshima talk about the early days of making music and her plans for the future, followed by a musical treat featuring Kuramoto and bandmate Kimo Cornwell.

