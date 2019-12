Azay, the new Little Tokyo restaurant established by chef Akira Hirose (formerly of Maison Akira in Pasadena), opened weeks ago but held its official grand opening on Dec. 6. In addition to dozens of friends and community leaders who stopped by to sample the French/Japanese cuisine and offer congratulations, Hirose was joined by his daughter Michelle (who now lives in Hawaii), wife JoAnn and son Phillip. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

