Packing for a Cause

June Hibino of Nikkei Progressives gives instructions at a backpack assembly event held on Dec. 8 at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo.

Items in the backpacks, which will be donated to migrant children, include hair brushes, combs, hand sanitizers and socks.

In addition, Carol Tanita and Wayne Nagao solicited and gathered thousands of new T-shirts from local basketball teams.

The backpacks and supplies were purchased with funds raised at the “We Got Your Back … Pack” benefit concert held Sept. 21 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo