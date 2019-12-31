JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Prominent JAs to Appear in Rose Parade
'

Prominent JAs to Appear in Rose Parade

0

Posted On , ,

442nd RCT veteran Lawson Sakai (right)

The Go For Broke National Education Center announces that former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta and 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran Lawson Sakai will appear in the 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

Former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta.

They will be riding on the “American Heroes” float sponsored by the Chinese American Heritage Foundation.

Among other milestones, the float will recognize the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, veterans of color who served in the war, and women.

The parade begins at 8 a.m. and will be broadcast on KTLA (Channel 5).

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply