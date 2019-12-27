JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Ringing of Temple Bell at Gardena Buddhist Church
'

Ringing of Temple Bell at Gardena Buddhist Church

0

Posted On

GARDENA — Joya-e (New Year’s Eve service) will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena.

The last service of the year will followed by ringing of the Bonsho (temple bell), a New Year’s Eve tradition in Japan, and toshikoshi soba.

The bell is usually rung 108 times. The number is representative of the 108 worldly desires that one experiences throughout the course of one’s entire life. The final strike carries with it the meaning of not worrying about last year’s problems.

Shusho-e (New Year’s Day service) will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m.

For more information, call (310) 327-9400 or visit www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org.

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply