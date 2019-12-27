Senior Reported Missing in Culver City

CULVER CITY — The Culver City Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating 85-year-old Masaji Maye, who was reported missing from 5240 Sepulveda Blvd.

He had last been seen on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap.

He suffers from mild dementia and speaks little to no English. He only speaks Japanese and does not have a cell phone.

Call the on-duty watch commander if seen or located at (310) 253-6202. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.