SFVJACC Honors Volunteers

The San Fernando Valley Japanese Community Center Coordinating Council held its year-end meeting on Dec. 4. Highlighting the meeting was a ceremony honoring volunteers who gave of their time in the service of the council’s organizations. Those honored were individually introduced and given certificates of recognition. First row, from left: Karen Muranaka, Ann Ahn, Nancy Gohata, Mitzi Kushida, Mieko Akima, Janet Yamamoto, Liz Doomey, Nancy Hayata, June Kageyama, Joy Longworth, Nancy Takayama. Second row: Nancy Oda, Jean Taguchi, Denise Tanaka, Margaret Takimoto, Tommy Uyeda, Aaron Sanwo, Sensei Richie Endow. Third row: Ralph Ahn, Ray Kawamoto, Kiyoshige Watanabe, Toji Hashimoto, Harris Yoneyama, Eric Hirota, Ken Kageyama, Kenji Couey. Missing: Kay Oda and Danny Okazaki.

Nancy Oda, president of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition, introduced Nancy Teramura Hayata and presented her with a certificate of recognition for her many hours of work on behalf of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition. Also attending the evening’s ceremony was Hayata’s proud mother, Flora Teramura.

