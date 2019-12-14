Skid Row-Kyo Holiday Blanket Collection

Skid Row-Kyo (Little Tokyo-Arts District-Skid Row) will hold its holiday blanket collection on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 9 p.m. in front of the Japanese American National Museum, First and Central in Little Tokyo.

New or clean second-hand blankets are needed for distribution to neighbor’s who call DTLA Skid Row home on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Laundry is a challenge on Skid Row, making blankets a disposable commodity. Share this holiday season with those who are less fortunate and in need of cover from the elements.

Skid Row-Kyo is a group of people promoting the arts and helping those in need, driven by the spirit of culture and community. For more information, email [email protected]