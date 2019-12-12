Terminal Islanders to Celebrate 2020, Year of the Rat

The 49th annual Terminal Islanders New Year’s party will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Holiday Inn, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd., Long Beach.

The cost of the lunch is free for 2020 paid members who lived on Terminal Island, $40 for adults and $20 for children under 10 years of age. Entree choices are short ribs, salmon or vegetarian.

Entertainment will be provided by Illusions by Allen; Allen Roy Ishiro is well known for his enjoyable magic act. In addition, a slide show of the Terminal Islanders’ 2019 events will be shown.

There will also be gift basket raffles and Terminal Island Monument T-shirts, happi coats and “Furusato” DVDs available for purchase.

RSVP by Jan. 3. Send checks payable to Terminal Islanders to Diane Yamashita, 8912 Aqueduct Ave., North Hills, CA 91343.