Theatre of Yugen Presents ‘A Noh Christmas Carol’

SAN FRANCISCO — The perennial favorite is back, now in its third year. Theatre of Yugen’s “Noh Christmas Carol” will be presented through Dec. 29 at NOHspace, 2840 Mariposa St. in San Francisco.

Based on the Charles Dickens classic, the reimagined story is told using a combination of noh, kyogen, kabuki, and butoh, bringing this classic story to life in a fashion unlike any production you have seen. Ebezo Sukurooji [Ebenezer Scrooge] receives a visit from his deceased business partner Jakube Mashima [Jacob Marley] warning him to change his miserly ways or be doomed to linger forever as a hungry ghost.

Sukurooji is next visited by three ghosts — of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet-to-Come — who take him on a wondrous journey through time in a profound attempt to remind him of the value of life beyond business and profit.

Theatre of Yugen is delighted to be bringing this thoughtful, intricate, magical play back to the stage as part of their 41st season. At its core, “A Christmas Carol” is not just about one man remembering the joy of one day of the year, but as he proclaims, “I will hold Christmas in my heart throughout the year!”

His lesson is that we must always care for one another; always value our human connections beyond the trappings of the world. Salvation is found by accepting one’s place in the human race; community must be embraced to escape eternally wandering the Earth as a hungry ghost.

This powerful story of redemption, with its moments of otherworldly magic and mystery, make for a perfect parallel to classical noh drama; the living and the ethereal coexist in a delicate and beautiful liminal space that so perfectly evokes yūgen, or profound grace.

Directed by Nick Ishimaru. Featuring: Roy Eikleberry, Ishimaru, Meryn MacDougall, Ryan Marchand, Mika Oskarson-Kindstrand, and Kate Patrick.

Showtimes: Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. (No show Dec. 25.) Tickets: $10 students, $35 general, $45 VIP (includes free drinks and front-row seats).

Every Sunday: Post-show talkback with the director. Ever wondered what it takes to put on a show like “A Noh Christmas Carol”? Where do we find these costumes? Is this show a commentary on capitalism or existential philosophy? These talkbacks are the perfect time to ask all those questions you’ve been pondering and get a response directly from the artistic team.

For more information, call (415) 621-0507, email [email protected] or visit http://theatreofyugen.org.