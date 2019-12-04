Three Screenings of ‘Promare (Redux)’

Back by popular demand, Studio Trigger’s first feature-length film, “Promare (Redux),” returns to selected theatres on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 12:55 p.m. (subtitled), Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. (dubbed) and Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. (4DX, dubbed).

Note: Showtime at L.A. Live 14 on Dec. 11 is 5 p.m.

“Promare” uses a bold, cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Hiroyuki Imaishi’s previous works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish, begins.

This exclusive encore event will feature a special prequel short “Side: Galo,” with a look at Galo’s first day with Burning Rescue.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.