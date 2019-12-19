Toshio Itoi Featured at LA Artcore Through Dec. 22

Artist Toshio Itoi is exhibiting his works in a three-person group show through Dec. 22 at LA Artcore’s Union Center for the Arts space in Little Tokyo.

Itoi’s landscapes amass thousands of marked gestures of landscapes surrounding the locale of Manzanar, the site of one of 10 concentration camps for Japanese Americans during World War II. Itoi visited the site over 40 times, amassing numerous sketches that formed the basis of the larger works on display.

His depictions of some of the landscapes surrounding Manzanar convey both technical mastery and emotional complexity.

Works by Peter Holmes and the late Abigail Gumbiner are also featured in this month’s exhibit, part of the Lydia Takeshita Legacy Exhibit, which also includes artwork by Jeanne Dunn, Young Summers and Richard (Young Ku) Park at Brewery Annex.

LA Artcore is located at 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. Call (213) 617-3274 or visit www.laartcore.org for information.