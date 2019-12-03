Tributes for Couple Killed in Hiking Accident

RAFU WIRE SERVICES

Toshiaki and Etoko Amimoto, who died in a fall at Arches National Park in Utah last Friday, were remembered by friends and colleagues as hard-working and athletic.

The Amimotos were with their son Ryo on the Delicate Arch Trail when the accident occurred, according to the Grand Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Conditions were slippery and the three fell down a 100-foot slope.

Ryo was injured and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive. The couple also have a daughter who resides in Indonesia.

Toshiaki, 65, was a senior vice president at Takenaka Partners LLC, an investment banking firm. Speaking to The Sacramento Bee, Yukuo Takenaka, CEO of the firm, praised Amimoto as a dedicated employee.

“It’s a great loss to us. I’ve never had someone so loyal to the firm,” Takenaka said.

Toshiaki graduated from Waseda University in Tokyo and was a member the Waseda alumni group. On his Facebook page, he posted photos of the couple participating in marathons and other outdoor activities. Etoko, 60, qualified for the Boston Marathon.

Haru Takehana said he recently saw Toshiaki at a softball game between Waseda and Keio University alumni at Wilson Park in Torrance.

“He stopped by and spent half an hour or so. It’s very sad to know that they just passed away all of a sudden,” Takehana said.

On The Rafu’s Facebook page, Ippei Suzuki wrote: “A man with a kind heart but always pursued adventure. An avid runner together with his wife, was always enjoying an active life. He also was a true professional in his business life, and fortunate to have the privilege to work with for several years.”