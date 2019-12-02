Trump’s Statement on Passing of Nakasone

WASHINGTON — Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone died on Nov. 29 at the age of 101. He served as prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 1982 to 1987 and was a member of the House of Representatives for more than 50 years.

The White House issued the following statement from President Trump on Nov. 30:

“On behalf of the American people, Melania and I offer our deepest condolences to the people of Japan and to the loved ones of former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone. We were saddened to learn of his passing in Tokyo on Friday.

“Prime Minister Nakasone was, in the words of President Ronald Reagan, ‘a friend, a wise colleague, and the leader of America’s most important partner and ally in the Pacific.’ The former prime minister’s efforts to strengthen the United States-Japan alliance and his commitment to expanding democratic governance in Asia laid the foundation for the global partnership between the United States and Japan, which is a cornerstone of peace, prosperity, and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region and across the world.”