Tustin Man Stabbed to Death While Out for a Walk

RAFU WIRE SERVICES

TUSTIN — Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man in Tustin put out a call Tuesday for witnesses to come forward.

David Nakaki was out for a walk in his neighborhood about 8:45 p.m. Monday when he was stabbed and left for dead in the southbound lanes of Prospect Avenue near Norwood Park Place, according to Tustin police Lt. Andy Birozy.

“The early stages of the investigation indicate the victim was walking on Prospect Avenue … when he was attacked by an unknown suspect,” Birozy said.

First responders attempted to revive him before rushing him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Birozy said.

Good Samaritans who were driving by saw the man in the street and dialed 911.

Nakaki was a civil engineer for Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, According to the company’s website, Nakaki performed structural evaluations and developed structural designs to resist earthquake, wind, blast, and gravity loads. He was a graduate of UCLA.

Police have not established a motive for the attack and asked anyone with information helpful to investigators to call Tustin detectives at (714) 573-3246 or (714) 573-3220.