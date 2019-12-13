Tustin Police Seeking Help with Murder Investigation

TUSTIN — The Tustin Police Department is asking for public’s help in the case of David Nakaki, 62, who was fatally stabbed while out for a walk in his neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

“We have been vigorously investigating the unfortunate homicide that took place on Prospect Avenue near Norwood Park Place on the evening of Monday, Dec. 9,” the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “We are asking anyone living within the area depicted on the map who has a surveillance system that shows any portion of the street to please call us. (The map shows the intersection of Prospect and Norwood Park, near Unity of Tustin.)

“Furthermore, anyone who may have been in the area of the crime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. or anyone who has any information regarding this senseless crime (is asked) to also please call us at the dedicated tip line, (714) 426-2400. Thank you.”

According to the police, Good Samaritans saw Nakaki lying in the street and called 911. First responders attempted to revive him before rushing him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An alumnus of UCLA, Nakaki was a civil engineer for Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, where he performed structural evaluations and developed structural designs to resist earthquake, wind, blast, and gravity loads.