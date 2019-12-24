Welcoming the Year of the Rat

Kick off the new year at the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California and Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s annual Oshogatsu celebration in Little Tokyo on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Opening ceremony in Weller Court at 10:50 a.m., followed by stage performances until 3 p.m., including taiko, traditional Japanese dance, lion dance, aikido, Shorinji Kempo, kendo, calligraphy, kendama, Awa Odori, and Kimono Fashion Show. There will also be mochi-maki with the Nisei Week Queen and Court, food booths and a beer booth. Entertainment in Japanese Village Plaza from 12 to 3:30 p.m.

Free parking at Mangrove lot on Temple Street just east of Alameda Street by the Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro Station. Shuttle service to Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The entertainment schedule, which is subject to change without notice, is as follows:

Weller Court

10:50 a.m.: Kick-off by Los Angeles Taiko Center

11 a.m.: Opening ceremony with greetings by dignitaries and kagami-biraki (sake barrel breaking) plus LAPD helicopter flyover

11:15 a.m.: Performance by Los Angeles Taiko Center

11:25 a.m.: Lion dance (shishimai) by Los Angeles Taiko Center

11:35 a.m.: Mochi-maki (tossing of mochi to the audience) by Nisei Week Queen and Court

11:40 a.m.: Calligraphy demonstration by Beikoku Shodo Kenkyu-kai

12 p.m.: Aikido demonstration by Sanbukan

12:25 p.m.: Minyo and odori (Japanese folk music and dance) by Matsutoyo Kai

1 p.m.: Phoebe (singer)

1:20 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo, South Bay Dojo

1:40 p.m.: Stephanie Yanez (singer)

2 p.m.: L.A. Kendo Dojo

2:25 p.m: Japanese music and ondo dancing by Kansai Club

2:45 p.m.: Mochi-maki with JCCSC officers and directors

2:55 p.m.: Kimono Fashion Show by L.A. Kimono Club

3:10 p.m. Kendama performance by Team Jungle

3:20 p.m.: Awa Odori by Awa Tokushima Ren

Japanese Village Plaza

11 a.m.: Kimono Contest by L.A. Kimono Club

12:30 p.m.: Kick-off by Los Angeles Taiko Center

12:40 p.m.: Opening ceremony

12:55 p.m.: Mochi-maki with Nisei Week Queen and Court

1 p.m.: Drum performance and lion dance by Los Angeles Taiko Center

1:30 p.m.: Kendama performance by Team Jungle

1:40 p.m.: Phoebe (singer)

2 p.m.: Minyo and odori by Matsutoyo Kai

2:30 p.m.: Stephanie Yanez (singer)

2:50 p.m.: Aikido by Sanbukan

3:30 p.m.: Japanese music and ondo dancing by Kansai Club