‘100th/442nd 75th Anniversary Tour of France’ at JAMsj

SAN JOSE — “100th/442nd 75th Anniversary Tour of France” will be shown on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, 535 N. Fifth St. in San Jose Japantown.

In July 2019, Brian Yamamoto coordinated and Mike Izumi documented a tour of France by veterans of the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team and their families. The group visited many sites where the Nisei soldiers fought during World War II.

The tour began in Nice and visited Sospel, L’Escarene, and Menton for ceremonies commemorating what the Nisei soldiers dubbed “The Champagne Campaign.”

After celebrations in the French Maritime Alps and Riviera, the tour moved to the Vosges, where they visited Bruyeres, Biffontaine, Laval sur Vologne, Belmont, and Brouvelieures. Ceremonies were held at the 442nd Monument, Lost Battalion Monument, Yohei Sagami Monument, Tomosu Hirahara Square, Biffontaine, and Hill 617.

The group participated in the Bastille Day ceremonies and parade through Bruyeres, where Lawson Ichiro Sakai (442nd RCT E Co.) was presented with honorary citizenship.

The group also visited the American Cemetery at Epinal, where 14 soldiers of the 100th/442ndare buried. On the way back to Paris, they visited the American Cemetery at Lorraine to honor John and Victor Akimoto, who are buried side by side.

Free with admission to the museum: $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+) and students, free for JAMsj members and active military and families.

RSVP by calling (408) 294-3138 or emailing [email protected]