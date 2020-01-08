2020 JALD Delegates Announced

The U.S.-Japan Council has announced that 10 individuals were selected to participate in the 2020 Japanese American Leadership Delegation (JALD).

They will visit Tokyo and Shizuoka Prefecture from March 3 to 14, after attending a pre-trip orientation in Los Angeles from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. The 2020 delegates are:

• Fred Katayama (New York City), content producer/anchor, Reuters News

• George Kobayashi (Chicago), president, Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd.

• Jeffrey Maloney (Alhambra), chief counsel, Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy

• Kara Miyagishima (Denver), program manager, National Park Service

• Mark Okada (Dallas), co-founder, Highland Capital Management

• Christine Pilcavage (Cambridge, Mass.), managing director, MIT Japan Program, MIT International Science & Technology Initiative, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

• Calvin Terada (Seattle), acting branch chief, Remedial Cleanup Branch, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

• Lori Teranishi (Honolulu), founder and principal, iQ 360

• Kenta Washington (Springfield, Va.), deputy branch chief–congressional liaison, Department of Defense

• Audrey Yamamoto (San Francisco), president and executive director, Asian Pacific Fund

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Japanese American Leadership Delegation, USJC Senior Vice President Kaz Maniwa, who was in the original JALD class cohort, will be leading a group of JALD alumni to Japan as well.

For more information about the program, visit: https://www.usjapancouncil.org/japanese-american-leadership-delegation/