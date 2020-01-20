Annual Free-For-All Day at Southland Museums

Over 40 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, natural history, and science — will open their doors and invite visitors to attend free of charge on Saturday, Jan. 25.
This offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum. Consult individual museum websites for hours, directions, and other visitor information.
Participating Museums
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
(Museum opening in 2020. See activity details.)
American Museum of Ceramic Art
Autry Museum of the American West
California African American Museum
Columbia Memorial Space Center
Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art
Japanese American National Museum
La Brea Tar Pits
General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/tpfreeforall
Los Angeles County Fire Museum
Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust
MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall
OCMA (Orange County Museum of Art)
Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
(Note: free admission is for the museum only, not the Sea Center.)
Skirball Cultural Center
(Let us know you’re interested in visiting on Free-For-All Day!)
The International Printing Museum
*At The Broad, special exhibition “Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again” will be free along with general admission on Saturday, Jan. 25, only.
**The Museum of Tolerance will be participating on Sunday, Jan. 26, only.