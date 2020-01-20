Annual Free-For-All Day at Southland Museums

Over 40 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, natural history, and science — will open their doors and invite visitors to attend free of charge on Saturday, Jan. 25.

This offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum. Consult individual museum websites for hours, directions, and other visitor information.

Participating Museums

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

(Museum opening in 2020. See activity details.)

American Museum of Ceramic Art

Automobile Driving Museum

Autry Museum of the American West

Bowers Museum

The Broad*

California African American Museum

California Science Center

Cayton Children’s Museum

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Craft Contemporary

Descanso Gardens

Forest Lawn Museum

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

Getty Center Museum

Getty Villa Museum

Glendora Historical Society

Hammer Museum

Heroes Hall Veterans Museum

ICA LA

Japanese American National Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum

La Brea Tar Pits

General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/tpfreeforall

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

LACMA

Los Angeles County Fire Museum

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust

MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

Museum of Tolerance**

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

General admission only; free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall

OCMA (Orange County Museum of Art)

Pomona College Museum of Art

Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

(Note: free admission is for the museum only, not the Sea Center.)

Skirball Cultural Center

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

The International Printing Museum

The Wende Museum

Torrance Art Museum

USC Fisher Museum of Art

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Valley Relics Museum

*At The Broad, special exhibition “Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again” will be free along with general admission on Saturday, Jan. 25, only.

**The Museum of Tolerance will be participating on Sunday, Jan. 26, only.