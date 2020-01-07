Asian AF Coming to SF Sketchfest

SAN FRANCISCO — Asian AF is coming back to SF Sketchfest for the third year and is headlining an even bigger and better venue.

Come check out the shows on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Brava Theatre, 2781 24th St., and Sunday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. at Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St.

Special guests include JR De Guzman, Eugene Cordero, Keiko Agena, Jes Tom, Pallavi Gunalan, Becky Yamamoto, Kathy Yamamoto and Jiavani Linayao along With Filipino AF, South Asian AF and Gaysian AF.

For tickets, click here.

Asian AF (Asian as F***) is a hit Asian American variety show held at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in both Los Angeles and New York. Asian AF spotlights the most talented Asian American comedians, actors, improvisers, musicians, dancers, and storytellers. A typical show features a stand-up comedian, a sketch portion, a musical element, sketch videos, and an improv team — with a new cast every month.