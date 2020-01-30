‘Buddhism at the Movies’ at OCBC

ANAHEIM — “Buddhism at the Movies: The Hero’s Journey” will be presented on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim.

Rev. Jon Turner will focus on the Hero’s Journey, made famous by Joseph Campbell, through three films: “Little Buddha” (1993), directed by Bernardo Bertolucci; “The Last Samurai” (2003), directed by Edward Zwick; and “Hector and the Search for Happiness” (2014), directed by Peter Chelsom. He will show how these films can contain deep Buddhist insights and help us understand the quest for our true selves.

Free. For more information on this and other church programs, call (714) 827-9590 or visit www.ocbuddhist.org,