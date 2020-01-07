Cinema Kabuki at Aratani

The Japan Foundation Los Angeles will present two Cinema Kabuki screenings on Saturday, Jan. 11 — “Triple Lion Dance” at 2 p.m., “The Courtesan Akoya” at 4 p.m. — at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo.

“Triple Lion Dance” (連獅子 Renjishi) features Nakamura Kanzaburo, Nakamura Kankuro and Nakamura Shichinosuke. 55 minutes. Recorded at Shimbashi Enbujo Theatre, Tokyo, 2007.

“The Courtesan Akoya” (阿古屋) features Bando Tamasaburo. 93 minutes. Recorded at Kabuki-za Theatre, Tokyo, 2015. Both are subtitled in English.

Free but RSVP required. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.