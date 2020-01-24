Former Rep. Honda Endorses Yang for President

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang was endorsed by former Rep. Mike Honda in a Twitter message posted on Jan. 21.

“That’s right. Uncle Mike is Yang Gang!” Honda wrote. “I’ve lived through the unjust Japanese internment camp, I’ve been a public school teacher, principal, husband, father, member of Congress and now I’m actively supporting Andrew Yang! Please retweet! Get our message out!”

The Twitter message includes a video in which Honda says, “I’m here to endorse unequivocally Andrew Yang for president. It’s about time.”

Yang responds, “Thank you, Mike. You’ve been an incredible leader to so many of us.”

The two are accompanied in the video by Assemblymember Evan Low, who represents Silicon Valley.

Honda represented Silicon Valley as the congressman from the 15th Congressional District (2001-2013) and the 175h Congressional District (2013-2017). He also served as deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (2003-2005) and vice chair of the DNC (2005-2013).

In an earlier tweet, Honda said, “No matter who your candidate is, exercise your obligation and patriotic duty to our country. Vote. Participate. Knock on doors. Phone bank.”

On Jan. 15, Low, who represents the 28th Assembly District and has been in office since 2014, announced that he is joining Yang’s campaign as a national co-chair.

“Andrew Yang has proposed the most innovative solutions to the toughest problems facing our nation,” Low said in a statement. “He inspires a brave, bold new vision for our country. His tenacious presidential campaign performance proves he is the candidate we need to make the current occupant in the White House a one-term president.”

“Evan is a dynamic and proven leader in the great state of California,” Yang said in a statement. “Time and time again, he has demonstrated his commitment to representing diverse and dynamic voices and enacting policies that make our society more equitable.”

Yang’s other Asian Pacific American endorsers include Karen Kwan, a member of the Utah House of Representatives; Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos; actor Steven Yeun; actor and comedian Ken Jeong; actor, stuntman and filmmaker Simu Liu; comedian, actor and “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng; comedian Joe Wong; actor and comedian Tommy Chong; Internet personality Ryan Higa; and musician Zhu.

Yang’s high-profile endorsers include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Muxk, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, gun control activist Cameron Kasky, actor Nicolas Cage, actress Teri Hatcher, magician Penn Jillette, comedian and actor Hannibal Buress, comedian Dave Chappelle, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, actor and musician Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), musician Rivers Cuomo (of the band Weezer), and hip-hop trio The Fat Boys.