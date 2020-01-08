Fred Korematsu Day to Be Observed in Santa Clara, San Jose

SAN JOSE — Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution will be observed with two events that are free and open to the public.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Mock trial of Korematsu v. United States at Santa Clara University’s Charney Hall of Law, Panelli Moot Court Room, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara. Special guest speaker: Karen Korematsu, Fred Korematsu’s daughter and founder of the Korematsu Institute.

Thursday, Jan. 30, 12-1:30 p.m.: Family Justice Center Courthouse, Judicial Conference Room, 8th Floor, 201 N. First St., San Jose. Keynote speaker: Dale Minami of Fred Korematsu’s coram nobis legal team.

The Korematsu Institute promotes the importance of remembering one of the most blatant forms of racial profiling in U.S. history, the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, by bridging the Fred Korematsu story with various topics in history including other civil rights heroes and movements, World War II, the Constitution, global human rights and Asian American history.

The institute makes connections to present-day civil rights discrimination and political scapegoating such as mass incarceration, anti-immigrant sentiment, and Islamaphobia. It works toward building solidarity and partnerships with other groups and organizations to accomplish its mission.

In 2009, the institute was founded to honor Korematsu’s legacy. It originally was a local community and education program, and its vision changed in 2010 as a result of Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution being established in California. It has become a national organization that inspires others through Korematsu’s story.

Info: www.korematsuinstitute.org