Six enka singers will perform for the next Greater L.A. JACL meeting/program on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street) in Gardena. Pictured from left: Masahiro Matsushita, Setsuko Arimura, Yuji Arimura, and Steve Yoshida. Not pictured: Yumi Uono (sensei) and Shigeru Kobayashi. All are welcome. For information, call Louise at (310) 327-3169.

Tags