‘Hidden Fortress’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — Japanese Movie Night will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

This month: “The Hidden Fortress” (1958, 126 minutes), directed by Akira Kurosawa and starring Toshiro Mifune.

Lured by gold, two greedy peasants (Minoru Chiaki and Kamatari Fujiwara) escort a man (Mifune) and woman (Misa Uehara) across enemy lines. They do not realize that their companions are actually a princess and her general.

Known in Japan as “Kakushi-toride no San-akunin,” this film heavily influenced George Lucas when he made the first “Star Wars” movie.

Free admission and popcorn. Short reflection after movie. Next month: “47 Ronin, Part 1.” Info: (310) 217-7000, http://faithsouthbay.org