‘Isao Fujimoto: Life and Legacy’ at UC Davis

DAVIS — “Isao Fujimoto: Life and Legacy,” a multimedia exhibition, will be on view at International House Davis, 10 College Park, Davis, through Feb. 21.

Opening event will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To RSVP: http://tinyurl.com/isao-event

Through art and activist testimony, this exhibition and all-day opening event honor Dr. Isao Fujimoto, a founding member of the Asian American Studies Department and Community Development Program devoted to the struggles and well-being of farm laborers and sustainable food practices around the globe.

Part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Asian American Studies at UC Davis.

Venue info: http://internationalhousedavis.org