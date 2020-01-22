Japanese Food Expo This Saturday in Hollywood

Japanese Food Expo 2020, hosted by the Japanese Food Culture Association, will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Loews Hollywood Hotel, 1755 N. Highland Ave. in Los Angeles.

“We welcome you to this year’s Japanese Food Expo, where authentic food, Japanese culture and fun all come together,” the organizers said. “This year we’re bringing back our fan favorite Sake Alley as well as a showcase of Japan’s premium foods you can only experience at the Japanese Food Expo.

“We’re inviting a number of representatives from various prefectures so you can see and taste their exquisite food creations currently sold only in Japan. For those of you who prefer Japanese street-style food, we have those ready for you too. We’ll have ramen, curry, sushi and more for you guys to taste. Don’t miss out on Japanese food, sake, performances and travel exhibits from 50-plus exhibitors.”

Highlights include:

• Premium foods from Aichi, Fukushima, Kagoshima, Miyagi and Shizuoka prefectures

• 20+ premium sake brands (for ages 21+)

• Live demonstration by sushi robot Suzumo

• Games to win Japanese snacks (dagashi),including air rifle (shateki) and ring toss (wanage)

There are two time frames to choose from: 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $80 for ages 13 and over, $40 for ages 6 to 12. Free for children 5 and under. Children will need a legal guardian to enter.

For reservations and parking information, go to: https://japanesefoodexpo2020.eventbrite.com/?aff=FB

Main Stage Schedule

Part 1

1:00 p.m.: Koto performance

1:15 p.m.: Tuna-cutting performance presented by Prime Time Seafood

2:15 p.m.: Omurice demonstration and tasting presented by Japan House

2:55 p.m.: Onigiri character bento competition presented by JFCA, Sushi Chef Institute, Table for Two

3:40 p.m.: Onigiri workshop with Yamagata Prefecture rice, presented by Sushi Chef Institute

Part 2

6:00 p.m.: Koto performance

6:15 p.m.: Tuna-cutting performance presented by Satsuma Blue-Fin Tuna

7:15 p.m.: Omurice demonstration and tasting presented by Japan House

7:55 p.m.: Mega-roll creation performance presented by Sushi Chef Institute

8:30 p.m.: Edamame chopstick competition presented by Sushi Chef Institute